Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.65.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $27,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $409,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

