PlayDapp (PLA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.80 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $85.80 million and $9.46 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
PlayDapp Token Profile
PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,265,030 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.
PlayDapp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.
