PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $133.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.09. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

