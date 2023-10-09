PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.13.

Get PPL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,898. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 5.3% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.