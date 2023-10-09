Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

PGZ opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Insider Activity at Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

In other Principal Real Estate Income Fund news, insider Laton Spahr purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,627 shares in the company, valued at $248,838.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 98.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.