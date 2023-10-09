Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Prologis by 39.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.95.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

