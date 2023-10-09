Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Increased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 6.8% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.7% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.95.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

