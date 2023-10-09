ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Acquired by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 5.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $77,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 218.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $60.64. 1,072,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

