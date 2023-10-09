PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHM opened at $72.20 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

