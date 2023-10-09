Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QTWO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 34,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $747,719.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,043,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $2,273,144. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 483,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 261,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

