Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $99.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $880,803.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,665,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

