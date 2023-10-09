QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

