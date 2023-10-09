Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 365,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Radian Group by 575.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,562,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

