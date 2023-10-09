Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

RRC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,017,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

