Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rapid7 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7

(Get Free Report

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

