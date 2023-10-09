Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.00.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RJF traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Raymond James by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

