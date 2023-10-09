RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.51

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.51 and last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 3914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on RICK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.32). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $480,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 488 shares of company stock valued at $31,377. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

