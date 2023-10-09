Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,471 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,507.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

IGIB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 163,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,287. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

