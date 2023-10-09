Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,461 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $210.39. 219,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,516. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

