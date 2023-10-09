Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up 21.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $143,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.58. 13,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,850. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.00. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $158.95 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

