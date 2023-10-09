Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,708,000 after buying an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,080,000 after buying an additional 4,957,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,849,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,732,000 after purchasing an additional 154,175 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,399,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,079,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.79. 137,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,277. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.20.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1432 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

