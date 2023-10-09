Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $14.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 2.2% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.6% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 91.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after acquiring an additional 153,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,206. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $72.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

