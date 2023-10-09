Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

PH stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $390.50. 64,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.01 and its 200 day moving average is $368.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $244.85 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

