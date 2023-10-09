Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $26.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,253,600,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

VTWO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.73. 317,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,151. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

