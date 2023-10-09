Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $75.24. 413,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,434. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
