Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,741 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,460. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

