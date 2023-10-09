Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $845.30. The company had a trading volume of 168,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,108. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $784.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

