Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $118.37. 82,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,201. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,910 shares of company stock worth $24,157,391 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.