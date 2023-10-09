Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.78.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 33.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

