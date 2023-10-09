RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RNR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.55. The company had a trading volume of 103,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,060. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.57 and a 200 day moving average of $195.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 121,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.