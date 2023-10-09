Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Renasant Stock Down 0.8 %

RNST stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. Renasant has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,582,000 after buying an additional 1,056,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $19,074,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

