Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.33

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 25155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $893.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a current ratio of 17.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $372,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,358 shares of company stock worth $507,400. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after acquiring an additional 430,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

