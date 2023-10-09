REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

Get REV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REV Group

REV Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $960.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 509,691 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.