Reviewing Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) & Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hempacco shares are held by institutional investors. 80.8% of Hempacco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ispire Technology and Hempacco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology N/A N/A N/A Hempacco -554.05% -92.95% -78.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ispire Technology and Hempacco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $115.61 million 4.36 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Hempacco $3.97 million 2.62 -$7.00 million ($0.43) -0.85

Ispire Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Hempacco

(Get Free Report)

Hempacco Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and flavored hemp rolling papers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

