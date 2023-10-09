REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

REX American Resources stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.90. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in REX American Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REX American Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

