Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $213.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

ECL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.73 and a 200 day moving average of $175.93. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

