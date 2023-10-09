Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABCM. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ABCM traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $22.75. 193,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,659. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Abcam by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Abcam by 618.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Abcam during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

