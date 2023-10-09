Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 4.5 %

RCL stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -283.99 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

