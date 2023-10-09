Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.90.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.81. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.