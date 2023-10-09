RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.74. RPC shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 158,812 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

RPC Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.74.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

