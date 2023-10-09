Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 51,049 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 143.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,049 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. 29,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,205. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.