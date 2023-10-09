Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 596,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,786. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

