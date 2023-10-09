Sageworth Trust Co Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $60,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 566,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

