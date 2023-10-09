Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,316 shares of company stock valued at $152,882,777. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.99. 844,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

