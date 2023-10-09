Sapphire (SAPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,162.16

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $1,162.16 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.87 or 0.05783518 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00035120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,502,978,021 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,388,598 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

