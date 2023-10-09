Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SOAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

SOAGY stock opened at $67.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

