Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $152.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,654. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

