Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

CRM stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.99. 844,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,396. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 704,316 shares of company stock worth $152,882,777. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

