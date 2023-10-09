Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 171.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,232. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

