Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

